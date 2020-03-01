Sofia Vergara can't wait to ''do something different'' when she joins the 'America's Got Talent' judging panel, after having starred in 'Modern Family' for 10 years.
Sofia Vergara can't wait to ''do something different'' when she joins the 'America's Got Talent' judging panel.
The 47-year-old actress was recently announced as one of the new judges on the NBC series - where she will sit alongside Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, and Heidi Klum - and has said she's excited to take on the challenge, after previously starring in 'Modern Family'.
She told 'Extra': ''Something completely different than I thought I was going to do after 'Modern Family'. I thought it was the perfect opportunity to do something different after 10 years of such a fantastic TV show. I didn't think I was going to get something like that, but I think it's better to mix it up for a while.
''I think I am going to have a lot of fun. I've been watching the show for a long time, and it looks like the judges have so much fun - like the contestants.''
Sofia previously said she was ''extremely proud'' to be named as the first Latin judge on the show.
In a statement, she said: ''I'm so happy to join my new family on 'AGT'. This is a new and exciting next chapter for me and I'm extremely proud to be the first Latin judge on the show. I can't wait to watch all the talent and have fun with all you guys!''
The new signing comes after Gabrielle Union departed the programme after sitting on the judging panel for just one season, amid reports that she complained about a ''toxic'' culture, racial bias and discrimination during her time on the show.
Gabrielle left the show alongside Julianne Hough in November last year, and later met with NBC bosses for a five-hour meeting about ''real change'' on the show.
She tweeted after the meeting: ''We had a lengthy 5-hour, and what I thought to be, productive meeting yesterday.
''I was able to, again, express my unfiltered truth. I led with transparency and my desire and hope for real change.''
NBC have promised to make a ''further investigation'' into the 'Bring It On' star's complaints and hailed the meeting as ''candid and productive''.
They said in a statement: ''The initial conversation was candid and productive.
''While there will be a further investigation to get a deeper understanding of the facts, we are working with Gabrielle to come to a positive resolution.''
