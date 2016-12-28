Sofia Vergara is celebrating her husband Joe Manganiello's 40th birthday in paradise.
The actress shared a photo of the Magic Mike star relaxing on a boat during a trip to Bora Bora online on Wednesday (28Dec16).
She added the caption: "Feliz cumpleanos (Happy birthday) to my wonderful husband. Te amo (I love you)!! @joemanganiello."
Manganiello has also been posting vacation photos, captioning one: " Mauruuru Bora Bora... so beautiful it doesn't seem real."
The couple has been celebrating the holidays overseas with the Modern Family star's son Manolo.
