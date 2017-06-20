Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello still struggle with ''cultural differences''.

The Colombian-born actress has admitted she occasionally struggles with cultural barriers when it comes to communicating with her husband - who is American and Italian - despite having been married to the actor for two years.

Asked by E! News what the biggest difference between the pair is, 44-year-old Sofia said: ''The cultural difference! I am Colombian and he's American-Italian. The cultural differences sometimes are really funny between us.''

Despite their cultural differences, 40-year-old Joe recently admitted he thinks his relationship with the 'Modern Family' star is ''the greatest'', although he never expected he would have a relationship with another celebrity as he didn't want the burden of dating in the spotlight.

He said: ''I was never part of a celebrity couple before this, because I never wanted to go through the difficulty that can bring in terms of paparazzi and attention. The two of us knew that once it became public that we were together - and we had conversations about how that would change a lot of things. [Sofia] is the only woman on the planet that I was willing to go through all of that for, because she's the greatest.''

Despite not wanting his relationship to be in the spotlight, the 'Magic Mike XXL' star admits the ''pressure'' of media attention has actually worked in their favour, as it's brought the couple closer together.

He added: ''All that pressure has just brought us closer together. It's not something that we welcome into our lives. We try to stay private. At the end of the day, it's really nobody else's business but ours. It's just that I love her and she loves me and here we are. And there is a price for that, when living in the public eye.''