Sofia Vergara and Heidi Klum will judge the next season of 'America's Got Talent'.

The 'Modern Family' actress will sit alongside Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel and the 46-year-old model - who was a judge on the show from series eight to 13 - on the panel when the talent series returns to NBC in the summer of this year.

The 47-year-old beauty said of her new role: ''I'm so happy to join my new family on 'AGT'. This is a new and exciting next chapter for me and I'm extremely proud to be the first Latin judge on the show.

''I can't wait to watch all the talent and have fun with all you guys!''

Heidi added: ''I'm so excited to be back at 'AGT' with Simon, Howie and Terry. The fact that Sofia Vergara is joining us is the icing on an already delicious cake.''

The new signing comes after Gabrielle Union departed the programme after sitting on the judging panel for just one season, amid reports that she complained about a ''toxic'' culture, racial bias and discrimination during her time on the show.

Gabrielle left the show alongside Julianne Hough in November last year, and later met with NBC bosses for a five-hour meeting about ''real change'' on the show.

She tweeted after the meeting: ''We had a lengthy 5-hour, and what I thought to be, productive meeting yesterday.

''I was able to, again, express my unfiltered truth. I led with transparency and my desire and hope for real change.''

NBC have promised to make a ''further investigation'' into the 'Bring It On' star's complaints and hailed the meeting as ''candid and productive''.

They said in a statement: ''The initial conversation was candid and productive.

''While there will be a further investigation to get a deeper understanding of the facts, we are working with Gabrielle to come to a positive resolution.''

The broadcaster reportedly plans to bring in an independent investigator to probe the show and 'AGT' creator Simon will be likely asked to make some changes.

A source said: ''The ball is in NBC's court to see if they can get Cowell to agree to make some changes to the way things are done on the show.''