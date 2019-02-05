Sofia Vergara loves wears high heels on date nights.

The 'Modern Family' star - who has been married to fellow Hollywood star Joe Manganiello since 2015 - has revealed she always dons a pair of heels before heading out for dinner with the 'Magic Mike' actor, saying it's ''not an effort'' to wear them.

She told 'Entertainment Tonight': ''I love high heels.

''If I go to work at five in morning, I wear a pair of jeans with a cute top and flip-flops and go to work. And then when I get in the car again at five o'clock and I have to go to dinner, I just change into a high pair of heels and feel ready to go.

''To be honest with you, for me, putting on heels is not an effort. It's an effort not to wear them.''

Sofia, 46, previously revealed she feels more confident when she's wearing make-up.

The actress admitted that getting her hair and make-up done by a professional helps to boost her confidence levels.

Asked when she feels most confident, Sofia - who has a 26-year-old son called Manolo from her relationship with Joe Gonzalez - replied: ''I wish I could tell you when I just wake up with no make-up, but no! I feel the best when I have professional hair and make-up done.''

Sofia also stressed the importance of surrounding herself with loving people, saying that her friends and family have played an important role in keeping her grounded.

She explained: ''I think it's important to always be surrounded by people that you love and that you like and you're having fun with. I love the people in my family, the women in my family.''