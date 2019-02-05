Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello give each other gifts ''for everything''.

The 'Modern Family' star and the 'Magic Mike' actor will definitely be giving each other presents on Valentine's Day (14.02.19) because they like to spoil one another regardless of the occasion, although it doesn't have to be anything ''crazy expensive''.

She said: ''We give each other gifts for everything it doesn't have to be anything crazy expensive but we do like to give each other little things here and there.''

The 'Hot Pursuit' actress also explained that she's ''very easy to gift'' and loves to receive practical presents like pyjamas - and if Joe is really stuck for ideas, there's never been a pair of shoes she didn't like.

She said: ''What woman has everything really, what woman has everything, really? There's never a pair of shoes I didn't like.

''I like things that are actually practical, that I am going to use and enjoy... I love when people give me pyjamas, that's something you always need... I like stuff like that... I am very easy to gift.''

When it comes to the romantic holiday, the 48-year-old actress isn't yet sure how she and her 42-year-old spouse will be spending the day because she usually leaves Joe to plan the details of their celebrations.

Speaking to 'Extra', she said: ''Usually Joe plans all the romantic things like that because usually what we do is a dinner reservation or a little trip somewhere close so he takes care of that.''

Meanwhile, Sofia also insisted that her husband is a big fan of her new denim clothing line for Walmart, since ''they cradle the butt''.

She said of the jeans: ''They're Joe's favourite.''