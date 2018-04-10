Nick Loeb believes the two embryos him and his ex-fiancee Sofia Vergara created when they were together are ''slaves''
Sofia Vergara's ex-fiancé Nick Loeb has compared their embryo battle to the fight end ''slavery.''
The 45-year-old actress has been locked in a bitter lawsuit with the businessman since 2015 when he filed documents to protect, and bring to term, two female embryos, which they had created and planned to use with a surrogate during their relationship.
Nick, 42, has been blocked from bringing the embryos to term twice by the 'Modern Family' beauty, but he's now filed a third lawsuit claiming the debate over the cells being product or people has happened ''only one other time in United States history from which any legal precedent may be reviewed - the pre- Civil War era.''
According to the documents, obtained by website The Blast, Nick then went on to give the full legal definition of slavery and added: ''Under these simple definitions, a human embryo, if believed to be a human being and alive, (which is our contention) would be considered a slave and the parents would be the owners of the slave, particularly in states where they are considered property.''
But he didn't stop there as he also brought up the story of Solomon Northup, who was born a free man in New York and later abducted and sold into slavery.
He was eventually rescued near the Red River in Louisiana on a cotton plantation and his heartbreaking story was turned into the Oscar-winning film '12 Years a Slave'.
Nick explained: ''There was a question at the time as to whether New York had the jurisdiction to reach into Louisiana and retrieve Northup. But the New York governor discussed it with Louisiana officials and they were allowed to retrieve him. There are also dozens of cases (called the Freedom Suits), where slaves themselves or their family members applied for freedom in slave states and won.
''The reference to slave cases is to demonstrate the jurisdictional and legal issues arising from this stark difference in how human beings are categorised. In modern day, frozen human embryo disputes and the question of how they are categorised (human being or property) has become more frequent.
''Since there is little or no legislation in most states on this issue, state courts are left to decide if embryos are human beings or property or something in between and what to do in cases of dispute.''
Nick filed the lawsuit in Louisiana because officials there do consider embryos as human beings, whereas California - where they were created - calls them products.
Sofia argues that their suit, which was filed in January, has no connection to Louisiana and has pushed for it to be thrown out.
The judge is yet to make a decision on the matter.
Sofia and Nick - who split in 2014 after two years of dating - had signed a contract at the ART Reproductive Center in Beverly Hills when they created the embryos in 2013, which stated neither could use them without the consent of the other.
Sofia - who is now married to Joe Manganiello - was sued by the embryos in 2016, when a right-to-live lawsuit was filed on their behalf in Louisiana.
Corgan took to Instagram to confirm rumours of new Pumpkins material, saying the first songs could arrive as early as May.
There's no reason why this animated comedy adventure needed to be this pointless. Solidly entertaining...
We use Emojis in text messages and social media everyday, but have you ever thought...
Jason Statham may be playing essentially the same character he always plays, but this noir-style...
US intelligence services have been following the exploits of a Mexican drug Cartel lieutenant for...
Nick Wild (Jason Statham) is working as a Las Vegas bodyguard for hire, mainly due...
Like comfort food, this movie has very little nutritional value, but it sure goes down...
With a witty observational script, amusing characters and a jazzy sense of life in New...
Carl Casper is a chef working at one of the top restaurants of Miami. Food...
Strapped for cash, handsome but middle-aged bookshop worker Fioravante decides to accept an offer of...
Robert Rodriguez returns to Grindhouse territory with this B-movie spoof sequel that mixes hilariously knowing...
Machete Cortez is a formidable former member of the Mexican Federal Police and happens to...
Machete Cortez, a former Mexican Federale agent, returns on another mission to kill as the...
The Smurfs are back in a brilliant movie sequel that sees them take on evil...