Sofia Coppola has admitted she never wanted to be a filmmaker and revealed she had other interests, including fashion, music and design.
Sofia Coppola never wanted to be a filmmaker.
The 46-year-old director - who is the daughter of the Hollywood legend Francis Ford Coppola - never intended to follow in her father's footsteps and had other passions in life before she turned to cinema, including design, photography and music.
Coppola - who has made a number of acclaimed films, including her first ever movie 'The Virgin Suicides' - told the Guardian newspaper said: ''I never thought I would be a filmmaker. It wasn't something I ever planned, despite the fact I loved hanging around on sets.
''That's how I learned to do it. At a young age, I was really into fashion and clothes although I felt frustrated at art school.
''I had so many interests - design, photography, music - but I just couldn't find one medium that really clicked for me.
''Then I made a short film, 'Lick the Star' in 1998, and it brought together the things I loved.''
Coppola grew up around her Academy Award-winning father and would often seek advice from 'The Godfather' director.
Despite this, he would rarely would visit her film sets.
Coppola said: ''We have a family film company, American Zoetrope, so I really had my dad's support.
''He encourage me, really talked to me. He always said the most important thing about a movie is the acting and the writing.
''Although he wasn't there on set very much, he mentored me. When he did visit, he was kind of nervous.
''He would tell me to shout 'Action!' louder so they knew I was in charge. I would say 'but dad, this is how I do it.''
It's nothing like the country vibe we were anticipating.
The most exciting movies set to drop in the coming months.
In her inimitable loose style, Sofia Coppola remakes the 1971 Clint Eastwood movie from a...
Once again, Sofia Coppola confounds expectations with an astutely relevant approach to a true story....
A group of teenagers become bored of their everyday lives while everyone around them enjoys...
Fame and fortune are attractive prospects for most people, but to one group of teenagers...
With a premise that's extremely similar to Lost in Translation, Coppola again takes an atmospheric...
Johnny Marco is content living the rock'n'roll dream, he lives at Chateau Marmont, is entertained...
The word "soft" summarizes the world of Sofia Coppola, perfectly. Each film she has made...
The Virgin Suicides is a dark comedy that embodies some twisted views on suburban family...
The word "soft" summarizes the world of Sofia Coppola, perfectly. Each film she has made...
While filmmakers like Brian De Palma and Neil Jordan have escaped to France to make...
The Virgin Suicides is a dark comedy that embodies some twisted views on suburban family...