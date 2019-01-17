Sofia Coppola is reuniting with Bill Murray for Apple's first film project.

The 47-year-old filmmaker - who is the daughter of legendary director Francis Ford Coppola - previously worked with Bill on 'Lost in Translation' and they are set to reunite for Apple's 'On the Rocks'.

The upcoming project - which tells the story of a young mother who reconnects with her playboy father - will see Bill star alongside Rashida Jones.

'On the Rocks' is being co-produced with A24, which is working with Apple to make a series of movies.

Apple has not yet confirmed a launch date for its streaming service but the company is expected to spend somewhere in the region of $1 billion on original content.

Sofia wrote 'Lost in Translation' with Bill specifically in mind for the character of Bob Harris.

But the acclaimed director previously admitted she was anxious prior to shooting the film, which tells the story of an ageing movie star meeting a newlywed, played by Scarlett Johansson, in a Tokyo hotel.

Sofia explained: ''It was really nerve-racking. We went to Tokyo and were spending money in the hope that he would show up. I don't even know how we got our financing without a contract.

''I was determined and probably spent a year trying to track him down. People were trying to give me other options but I was set that I wasn't going to make the movie if he wasn't doing it and I really wanted to make this movie, so I had to find him.''