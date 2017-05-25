Sofia Boutella has revealled actor Tom Cruise sent her a ''get well'' hamper when she fell ill before filming 'The Mummy'.
The 35-year-old actress stars as Princess Ahmanet opposite Tom's Nick Morton in the upcoming action horror movie 'The Mummy', and has said that when she fell ill during the pre-production stages of the film, the 54-year-old actor was quick to send her a ''care package'' of things to help get her back on her feet.
Sofia revealed: ''He's so nurturing. When I got sick during pre-production [of 'The Mummy'], he sent me a care package with flowers and candles saying, 'Get well soon.' He also told me to come to whatever production meetings I liked. What a generous, beautiful way to work.''
The brunette beauty is also set to star in upcoming thriller film 'Atomic Blonde' alongside Charlize Theron, and Sofia - who has already spent time off-set with 41-year-old Charlize to bond - admits she is ''blown away'' by the ''phenomenal'' talent of 'The Huntsman: Winter's War' actress.
She gushed: ''['Atomic Blonde'] is such a strong, female-led movie, with Charlize Theron kicking ass. Charlize and I went for lunch in LA and had such a great chat; she's so intelligent. I was blown away by what a phenomenal actress she is.''
When she's not starring in Hollywood blockbusters, Sophia is also a model and dancer who has worked as a backing dancer for the likes of Madonna - in her 'Confessions' tour - and Rihanna.
Sophia - who combined her passions of dance and drama in the movie 'StreetDance 2' - has even cited the 'Material Girl' hitmaker as an inspiration.
She told Net-A-Porter's digital magazine The Edit: ''She is so driven. She pushes people to be the best they can be and takes everybody with her. She inspired me to be confident in myself and my choices [...] and told me to never let go of the things I believe in.''
