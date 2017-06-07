Sofia Boutella has been cast in 'Fahrenheit 451' alongside Michael B. Jordan and Michael Shannon.
The 35-year-old actress is set to star alongside the previously announced Michael B. Jordan and Michael Shannon in the HBO movie adaptation of the dystopian novel of the same name written by Ray Bradbury in 1953.
'Fahrenheit 451' is set in a future where history and books are outlawed, and those that are discovered are burned by ''firemen''.
Jordan will play the role of Montag, a young fireman who goes against the rules of the land and battles with his mentor Beatty - played by Shannon - in an attempt to regain his humanity.
Sofia, meanwhile, has been cast as Clarisse, an informant caught between the competing interests of both Montag and Beatty.
The movie is to be directed by Ramin Bahrani, and will also see Jordan serve as an executive producer through his Outlier Productions banner.
Also working as executive producers on the project are Sarah Green of Brace Cove Productions, Alan Gasmer, and Peter Jaysen, with David Coatsworth on board as a producer.
Ramin is also set to both executive produce and co-write the movie, alongside Amir Naderi.
For Sofia, the role comes as her latest movie 'The Mummy' - in which she stars as Princess Ahmanet and the titular Mummy, alongside Tom Cruise, Russell Crowe, and Annabelle Wallis - is set to hit screens later this week.
Recently, Sofia spoke high praise of her role in the upcoming monster movie, dubbing her character as the ''definition of a feminist''.
She said: ''There was a lot of fear, I didn't need much acting to look frightened. It was weird, I felt really dispowered. I don't know if that word exists, did I just make that up?
''I love that they gave this to a woman. Ahmanet is the definition of a feminist: strong, powerful and opinionated.''
