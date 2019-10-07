Jewellery made from Snow Patrol's guitar strings are being sold for charity.

Ash bassist Mark Hamilton has previously created bangles from his own band's used strings to raise money for Cancer Focus Northern Ireland and following the success of the venture, he's now produced 115 new pieces crafted from strings used by his friends on their recent US tour.

He said: ''I was amazed at the success of the first wave of bangles. I posted about them on my personal Facebook page and in minutes they were all sold. We raised £1,200 for charity from used strings that would've otherwise been thrown in landfill.

''My friend Nathan Connolly (guitarist) had their roadies save and label the strings every day the guitars were changed. I knew Gary (Lightbody, singer) had previously fundraised for Cancer Focus Northern Ireland and the guys were all really happy to be involved.

''We've toured together a lot in the past and they were the first people I asked after the success of the Ash wave.

''They handed over the strings on the day of Ward Park 3 which was an unbelievable event.''

The limited-edition pieces are available in various sizes and colours and have been created from Gary's rose gold acoustic and silver electric sets, Paul 'Pablo' Wilson's bass strings, Nathan's silver electric and Johnny McDaid's gold acoustic strings.

And Mark has enlisted his loved ones to help with the process.

He explained to the Irish News: ''I weave and cut the strings to size and my dad solders the joints together making what was an ugly joint into something that resembles a metal pearl. They look nice, but raw and rustic. I want them to retain a bit of that rock 'n roll aesthetic.

''My girlfriend Becca makes authenticity cards which will be packaged with them, with details of the date, venue and city that they were played in''

Mark hopes the bangles will generated around £3,000 for the charity.

The Snow Patrol #RockBangles are on sale for £25-£30 each on www.markhamiltonartist.com/shop