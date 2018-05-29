Snow Patrol have announced a winter tour in support of their seventh album 'Wildness'.

The 'Chasing Cars' hitmakers will kick off their arena run, which includes two dates in Ireland at Belfast's SSE Arena on December 7 and Dublin's 3Arena on December 11, at Newcastle's Metro Radio Arena on December 5, with more dates to be confirmed in due course.

Announcing 'The Wildness Tour', frontman Gary Lightbody wrote on Twitter: ''So excited to announce the first UK and Ireland shows today. Can't wait to play. There will be more shows announced. This is just the first batch. So happy to get back on tour! gLx (sic)''

The tour announcement comes after Gary opened up about his serious health battle in 2016.

The 41-year-old Irishman credits his acupuncturist pal with saving his life after he got ill two years ago on a trip to Paris for the European Championship.

The 'Don't Give In' hitmaker woke up at his hotel feeling so ''dizzy'', he phoned a friend to ask if they had been in an earthquake.

He recalled: ''I had my tickets and flights booked for all the matches and was going to France with four friends,'' explains Lightbody.

''I woke up one morning and wasn't feeling very well - physically unwell.

''I was doing my exercises and I bent down to touch my toes and when I came up, it was like it was an earthquake.

''I was dizzy and everything was moving. I phoned a friend who lived nearby and went to see a doctor.''

As soon as he was told there wasn't an earthquake, Gary immediately phoned a doctor, who advised him to head to hospital, where he was told he wouldn't be able to travel home.

He said: ''I had tests and basically my whole head, eyes, ears, nose and sinuses were infected. I was told I needed an operation and there was no way I could get on a plane.''

Luckily, his friend offered to use the alternative Chinese medicine treatment, in which thin needles are inserted into the body, to make him better.

She also advised him that he should cut back on the booze, which paid off as the singer has been two years sober after previously using alcohol to drown out his depression for seven years.

As a thank you, Gary penned the track 'Heal Me' on the band's first album in seven years, 'Wildness'.

He added: ''She also asked me to calm down on the drinking.

''So I stopped. That was two years ago and I credit my friend with saving my life.

''The song 'Heal Me' is written all about the experience.''

Snow Patrol's forthcoming UK and Ireland tour dates are as follows:

2018:

December 5, NEWCASTLE Metro Radio Arena

December 7, BELFAST SSE Arena

December 11, DUBLIN 3Arena

2019:

January 25, BIRMINGHAM Arena Birmingham

January 26, LONDON O2 Arena

January 29, LEEDS First Direct Arena

January 30, MANCHESTER Arena

January 31 - GLASGOW SSE Hydro