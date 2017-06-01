Rap legend Snoop Dogg has urged One Direction to reunite, saying the boyband need to do it ''while they are still young''.
The chart-topping boyband - which features Niall Horan, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson and Harry Styles - are currently in the midst of a hiatus while they pursue their own personal ambitions, but Snoop has advised the group to reunite before their appeal wanes.
The rap star explained: ''I do think the One Direction guys will get back together.
''And that's the smart thing to do. They got to do it while they are still young, nobody wants to see a boy band have a comeback in their forties.
''If they do it in the next year or two, they are still at a level where they can make another 20 or 30 million dollars each.''
The 'History' hitmakers - who originally also included Zayn Malik - were signed to Simon Cowell's Syco record label after they starred on 'The X Factor' in the UK in 2010.
And Snoop has revealed he would love to be added to show's judging panel in order to discover the programme's first-ever hip-hop star.
Speaking to the Metro newspaper, Snoop explained: ''Simon knows I want to find him a hip-hop star on 'X Factor'. There is so much hip-hop talent on the streets of the UK - but they ain't got nobody to develop it.
''I have spoken with Simon. I told him I would clear my schedule to come and help out at the audition stages and find him a global hip-hop star and he seems interested - he knows the value of finding one. The 'X Factor' has done great at finding pop stars, but it still hasn't found a hip hop star.
''They are among the highest-earning artists in the world. Simon knows it makes sense to try and find one.''
