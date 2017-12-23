Snoop Dogg wants to record gospel music next year, after previously working on reggae.
The 46-year-old star has already covered the genres rap, hip-hop, and reggae and is planning to try something new in 2018.
He told Billboard: ''I have always wanted to try Gospel. This may surprise some people but all I gotta say is get ready for some good for your soul music in 2018! Ya know I'm always cookin' up something. I'll have some new projects for y'all in the New Year.''
Snoop also spoke about his recent music video for 'My Last Name', which was a tribute to his wife Shante Broadus.
He said: ''Boss Lady has held me down since day one. She's always there for me and our beautiful kids. This video was just a visual tribute of the love we've shared for decades.''
While Snoop revealed he would love to collaborate with Sade, he has also been hugely impressed by up and coming rapper STIX.
He said: ''I've been rocking with rapper out of Watts, California, called STIX. He's hungry, talented, and has hit the road with me for a few shows and tours the past year. He is really at the top of his game. STIX hustles and is definitely someone to keep an eye on. Lots of exciting things come up for him.''
Meanwhile, Snoop announced his 16th studio album, 'Make America Crip Again', in October.
Explaining his album title, Snoop said: ''Certain people feel like we should make America 'great again,' but that time they're referring to always takes me back to separation and segregation, so I'd rather make America Crip again.
''What I mean by that is, in my lifetime, that's when young black men in impoverished areas came together to help their communities and to take care of their own because society basically left them for dead.''
