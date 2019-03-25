Snoop Dogg is set to guest star in 'Law & Order: Special Victims Unit', Ice T has announced.
Snoop Dogg is to guest star in 'Law & Order: Special Victims Unit'.
The 'Drop It Like It's Hot' hitmaker will make an appearance in a new episode of the crime and drama series, Ice T has announced.
Ice T - who plays sergeant Fin Tutuola in the show - tweeted: ''Exclusive SVU News: Guest Starring on an upcoming SVU episode. @SnoopDogg. Filming right now.. Episode title is 'Diss' #SVU20 (sic)''
Nothing is yet known about the role Snoop is playing but celebrities are a regular feature in the show across its 20 series, with other notable stars including 'Sex In The City's Cynthia Nixon, Alec Baldwin, 'Guardians of the Galaxy's Zoe Saldana and Mischa Barton.
Snoop recently thanked himself when he received his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and praised himself for his self-belief and strong work ethic.
He said: ''Last but not least, I want to thank me for believing in me. I want to thank me for doing all this hard work, I want to thank me for having no days off, I want to thank me for never quitting, I want to thank me for always being a giver and trying to give more than I receive. I want to thank me for trying to do more rights than wrong, I want to thank me for just being me at all times. Snoop Dogg, you a bad motherf****r. You gotta' put that work in. It's not like they just gave this to me. The [press] was out to get me. I had to prove them wrong and do all the right things to get myself in favour. When you mess up, you look for redemption and when you do something wrong, you try to get it right. That's where I am right now.''
