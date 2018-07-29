Snoop Dogg is suing his contractors for $500,000 because he believes they've botched up his mansion remodel.
Snoop Dogg has accused his home contractor of ruining his mansion remodel.
The 46-year-old rapper is reportedly suing the work force he employed for $500,000 after they allegedly failed to to perform all work as promised, failed to pay subcontractors and failed to satisfy regulatory requirements while sprucing up his Diamond Bar estate, according to legal documents obtained by The Blast.
However, the 'Young, Wild and Free' hitmaker's lawsuit is actually a counter claim after him and the company he is now fighting against were sued by PDQ Enterprises.
According to the publication, ''PDQ Enterprises, which is a landscape construction business, claimed Snoop and the others entered into agreements for landscaping and architectural work on the home, including stucco touch-up, AC reconnect, house paint touch-up, installation of appliances and doors, installation of pool glass fence, removal of rust stain from the pool, and various other improvements.''
PDQ said the bill came in at $12,385.90 but the defendants refused to pay and they in turn filed a suit that would allow them to place a lien on Snoop's home.
In Snoop's current counter claim, he has asked for the original lawsuit to be wiped.
Meanwhile, although he's dissatisfied with his home renovation work, it hasn't stopped Snoop from practicing his kitchen skills as he recently admitted that he's become friends with Martha Stewart, 76, and she is teaching him how to cook.
He said recently: ''She taught me how to be a real Iron Chef in the kitchen!
''She's very particular with how you set up the food on the plate, like, I'll usually just rush through it, but she's teaching me how to be more calculated, like a real professional. I'm in the process.''
And he's even teaching her a thing or two.
He added: ''I taught her how to make bacon! I taught her how make baloney (bologna sausage) sandwiches ... There's a few things I'm trying to get her hip to the hood; she's showing me about the finer things in life, Grey Poupon and stuff!''
Seven songs to take you to victory, or seven songs to dry your eyes to.
Idris Elba has unveiled his new indie imprint 7Wallace Music.
It's that time of year again. 'Today we celebrate our Independence Day!'
We could watch this guy all day.
With the passing of each decade, the music industry is constantly set alight by the...
DJ Peanut Butter Wolf set up independent LA label Stones Throw Records in 1996 and...
Whizzy and superficial, this isn't the most complicated animated film ever made, but it's a...
There's a nagging sense of indulgence that leaves us wondering just how truthful this documentary...
Turbo is a regular garden snail who, unlike his friends, is bored of living his...
Hip hop has always been more of a culture than just a genre of music....
Clearly designed with his 12-year-old female fanbase in mind, this backstage myth-making doc wants to...
How gratifying to laugh at a movie starring Ben Stiller again. Not just occasional chuckles,...
Rappers Tupac Shakur and The Notorious B.I.G. are starring in a new movie. Surprised?...