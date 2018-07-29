Snoop Dogg has accused his home contractor of ruining his mansion remodel.

The 46-year-old rapper is reportedly suing the work force he employed for $500,000 after they allegedly failed to to perform all work as promised, failed to pay subcontractors and failed to satisfy regulatory requirements while sprucing up his Diamond Bar estate, according to legal documents obtained by The Blast.

However, the 'Young, Wild and Free' hitmaker's lawsuit is actually a counter claim after him and the company he is now fighting against were sued by PDQ Enterprises.

According to the publication, ''PDQ Enterprises, which is a landscape construction business, claimed Snoop and the others entered into agreements for landscaping and architectural work on the home, including stucco touch-up, AC reconnect, house paint touch-up, installation of appliances and doors, installation of pool glass fence, removal of rust stain from the pool, and various other improvements.''

PDQ said the bill came in at $12,385.90 but the defendants refused to pay and they in turn filed a suit that would allow them to place a lien on Snoop's home.

In Snoop's current counter claim, he has asked for the original lawsuit to be wiped.

Meanwhile, although he's dissatisfied with his home renovation work, it hasn't stopped Snoop from practicing his kitchen skills as he recently admitted that he's become friends with Martha Stewart, 76, and she is teaching him how to cook.

He said recently: ''She taught me how to be a real Iron Chef in the kitchen!

''She's very particular with how you set up the food on the plate, like, I'll usually just rush through it, but she's teaching me how to be more calculated, like a real professional. I'm in the process.''

And he's even teaching her a thing or two.

He added: ''I taught her how to make bacon! I taught her how make baloney (bologna sausage) sandwiches ... There's a few things I'm trying to get her hip to the hood; she's showing me about the finer things in life, Grey Poupon and stuff!''