Snoop Dogg's mother has been honoured with the key to the city of Little Rock, Arkansas.
Beverly Broadus-Green, an ordained evangelist, was feted at the inaugural Appreciation Night of Prolific Leaders at the Mosaic Templars Cultural Center on 28 January (17), when she was recognised for her extensive work in the community, including helping at-risk and underprivileged youths, abused women, and the homeless through her ministry, reports AllHipHop.com.
During the event, the 65-year-old was praised by Little Rock Mayor Mark Stodola, who then handed her the city honour.
