Snoop Dogg has admitted he wants to spend a weekend partying with David Beckham and Simon Cowell, as well as collaborate on projects with the unlikely pair.
The 'Drop It Like It's Hot' hitmaker has said he wants to take the retired soccer star and the music mogul to the city of Las Vegas, despite David's wife Victoria seeming less than impressed with the idea when he first mentioned it when the pair met 10 years ago.
Snoop, 45, said: ''It would be cool if me, David and Simon could go to Vegas for the weekend. I know like may be 10 years ago Victoria didn't want him partying with me ... maybe she had believed everything she had heard about me.''
But Snoop Dogg - real name Cordozar Broadus Jr. - says he and Victoria are ''friends'' now, so believes she'll be more likely to let David join in on the wild weekend, though he insists the trip won't include any ''girls'' as the trio all have families.
He added: ''But now Victoria and me are friends I am sure she will let David out to play. There would be no girls or anything though ... all three of us are family men now.''
It's not just partying that the 'Vato' rapper has on his mind though, as he claims he's serious about collaborating with both David and Simon, 57, on separate projects.
Snoop - who is married to Shante Broadus - has previously spoken about designing a ''sneaker range'' with the former footballer, whilst he also says he would love to help Simon find the next big star in hip hop through his talent competition 'The X Factor'.
Speaking to the Daily Star Sunday newspaper, Snoop Dogg said: ''People think I am kidding, but for real I want to work with my man David and Simon Cowell. I have told David over lunch that I want to design a sneaker range with him and I know for Simon I can find a real hip hop star on 'X Factor'.
''They are both bad a** Brits and I want to work with them both.''
