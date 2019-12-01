Snoop Dogg is releasing a lullaby album for children, that takes his greatest hits and turns them into soothing instrumentals.
Snoop Dogg is releasing a lullaby album.
The 48-year-old rapper has tapped into several different genres in the past including gospel, reggae, and funk, but he's now adding another album to his long list of experimental projects, as he's put together a record full of lullaby tracks aimed at infants.
According to The Source, the album is titled 'Lullaby Renditions of Snoop Dogg', and includes soothing instrumental versions of some of his biggest hits, such as 'Drop It Like It's Hot', 'Gin and Juice', and 'Sensual Seduction'.
The record is being released in partnership with Rockabye Baby! Music, who are known for making lullaby instrumentals of various artists, including Drake, Eminem, and Kanye West.
The album is slated to be released on December 6, but a vinyl version was released earlier this week in order to coincide with November's Record Store Day, which also falls on Black Friday (29.11.19).
Meanwhile, Snoop recently said he isn't interested in record sales, because he cares more about making music than making money.
Asked what keeps him ''hyped'' about making music, Snoop said: ''I love the way that good music feels. Even if it ain't mine, I just love how that s**t feels.
''But when it's mine it feels even better because I'm able to do it. I've made projects before that weren't good, but they felt good to me. And that's all I give a f**k about.
''I don't care about this sold eight million, 100,000, 22,000 or 17. Who cares? If you ain't doing it for the feeling, you're doing it for the wrong reasons. You should never be doing it to make money or become famous. That isn't what this game was built on.
''Anyone who's ever been successful or a megastar? They love this s**t first and foremost, more than anything.''
After nearly thirty years since his first solo record Mark Lanegan has just released one of his very best and there's not many artists who can claim...
With the passing of each decade, the music industry is constantly set alight by the...
DJ Peanut Butter Wolf set up independent LA label Stones Throw Records in 1996 and...
Whizzy and superficial, this isn't the most complicated animated film ever made, but it's a...
There's a nagging sense of indulgence that leaves us wondering just how truthful this documentary...
Turbo is a regular garden snail who, unlike his friends, is bored of living his...
Hip hop has always been more of a culture than just a genre of music....
Clearly designed with his 12-year-old female fanbase in mind, this backstage myth-making doc wants to...
How gratifying to laugh at a movie starring Ben Stiller again. Not just occasional chuckles,...
Rappers Tupac Shakur and The Notorious B.I.G. are starring in a new movie. Surprised?...