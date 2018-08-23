Snoop Dogg has vowed to get people's kitchens ''blazin''' with his first cannabis-free cook book.

The 'Drop It Like It's Hot' hitmaker only started learning to cook professionally in May, after spending time with his 'Martha and Snoop's Potluck Dinner Party' co-host Martha Stewart, 77, but he's now put together his favourite recipes for the tome entitled 'Crook to Cook'.

He said: ''You know it's blazin' up in my kitchen. I'm takin' the cookbook game higher with a dipped and whipped collection of my favorite recipes, ya dig?''

Among the mouth-watering dishes are baked macaroni cheese, fried chicken and waffles, and tantalising black ribs.

Highlights include the foods he craves when he's high and the 46-year-old rapper's very own gin and juice ingredients, a reference to his 1993 hit 'Gin And Juice'.

Just three months ago, the 'California Roll' rapper revealed he was learning how to cook like a pro with Martha.

He said: ''She taught me how to be a real Iron Chef in the kitchen! She's very particular with how you set up the food on the plate, like, I'll usually just rush through it, but she's teaching me how to be more calculated, like a real professional. I'm in the process.''

And Snoop had been teaching Martha some things in the kitchen too.

He shared: ''I taught her how to make bacon! I taught her how make baloney sandwiches ... There's a few things I'm trying to get her hip to the hood; she's showing me about the finer things in life, Grey Poupon and stuff!''

Snoop loves the unlikely friendship he has with the businesswoman and has branded it very ''special''.

He added: ''Our relationship is so special. People would have never thought that we could have a relationship or have a friendship, but that's what's wrong with people: stop judging the book by its cover. A lot of people need to understand and learn.''

Snoop already has his own line of cannabis products named Leafs By Snoop, which last year had a net worth of $135 Million.

Snoop's 'Crook to Cook' book is available in shops from October 23.