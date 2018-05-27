Snoop Dogg is ''in the process'' of learning to cook.

The 'Drop It Like It's Hot' hitmaker has become unlikely friends with Martha Stewart, 76, and says she is teaching him how to cook like a ''real professional''.

He said: ''She taught me how to be a real Iron Chef in the kitchen! She's very particular with how you set up the food on the plate, like, I'll usually just rush through it, but she's teaching me how to be more calculated, like a real professional. I'm in the process.''

And the 46-year-old rapper has been teaching Martha somethings too.

He shared: ''I taught her how to make bacon! I taught her how make baloney (bologna sausage) sandwiches ... There's a few things I'm trying to get her hip to the hood; she's showing me about the finer things in life, Grey Poupon and stuff!''

Snoop loves the unlikely friendship he has with the business woman and has branded it very ''special''.

Speaking on The View, he added: ''Our relationship is so special. People would have never thought that we could have a relationship or have a friendship, but that's what's wrong with people: stop judging the book by its cover. A lot of people need to understand and learn.''