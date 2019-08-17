Snoop Dogg thinks he fills a ''void'' in the music industry.

The 47-year-old rap legend has just released a new album, 'I Wanna Thank Me', and Snoop believes it represents something unique for music fans across the world.

He explained: ''It's like I'm always filling a void.

''When I make music, I feel like it's needed because there's nothing like it that's already out.''

The chart-topping icon also admitted his place in the landscape of rap music has changed over the years, conceding he's not ''that young, fly rapper no more''.

He explained to Billboard: ''With this particular project, I was thinking to myself, 'Where do I fit in the rap game?' I ain't that young, fly rapper no more. I'm like a great uncle to a lot of these rappers now.

''They're sending me songs and trying to be a part of this too - so I've got to welcome that because they're the future.

''They're the ones who control the game right now. And for them to want to do records with me keeps me relevant, keeps me still in the realm when young kids hear my voice instead of 'Who is that old-ass man rapping?! He needs to sit down somewhere with a cane, rest in peace.' Hell no to the no no no!''