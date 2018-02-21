Snoop Dogg came to the rescue of a stranded driver who had broken down on a California freeway on Sunday (18.02.18)
Snoop Dogg came to the rescue of a stranded driver on Sunday (18.02.18)
The 'Drop It Like It's Hot' hitmaker aided Katrina Graham when her car broke down on the freeway in Riverside, California, when she was driving back from church.
Katrina told TMZ that, as she waited for her brother to come to help her out, she heard a knock on the window and when she turned to look, saw Snoop looking concernedly at her.
He offered to give the stranded motorist's car a push because he thought she was in an unsafe spot, and parked his own car off the exit before running back to help her out of the way of moving traffic.
The 46-year-old rapper then found the time to pose for a picture with Katrina, before heading back to his own car and driving off to the NBA All-Star Game.
Snoop is a big basketball fan, and last year he was made celebrity commissioner and part-owner of the Champions Basketball League.
He confirmed in an official statement last April: ''Champions Basketball League is a sports innovation for fans. Champions provides exclusive and affordable access to world class basketball for fans.
''I'm looking forward to collaborating with the organisation on unique ways to entertain fans and work with the league to secure celebrity partners in each of the major markets where Champions Basketball League will play this summer. And fans are even able to own their own team, can't wait to see what ya'll do with that.''
The Champions Basketball League will see former NBA players return to the court to take part in a five-on-five summer league.
In the statement, Carl George, CEO of Champions Basketball League praised Snoop for his success and admits he is looking forward to 'The Doggfather' bringing his ''depth'' to the League. He added: ''Snoop Dogg is at the forefront of pop culture and loved by millions across the globe, and has sold nearly 40 million records worldwide. For decades he has been an innovator with award winning albums, multiple films, lifestyle products, philanthropic efforts, TV shows and digital ventures - and we are thrilled that he will bring this depth to the League as we launch this summer.''
'Smalls Change (Meditations Upon Ageing)' arrives in April.
The two awards have made for a great 72nd birthday present for the country music icon.
With the passing of each decade, the music industry is constantly set alight by the...
DJ Peanut Butter Wolf set up independent LA label Stones Throw Records in 1996 and...
Whizzy and superficial, this isn't the most complicated animated film ever made, but it's a...
There's a nagging sense of indulgence that leaves us wondering just how truthful this documentary...
Turbo is a regular garden snail who, unlike his friends, is bored of living his...
Hip hop has always been more of a culture than just a genre of music....
Clearly designed with his 12-year-old female fanbase in mind, this backstage myth-making doc wants to...
How gratifying to laugh at a movie starring Ben Stiller again. Not just occasional chuckles,...
Rappers Tupac Shakur and The Notorious B.I.G. are starring in a new movie. Surprised?...