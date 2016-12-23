Snoop Dogg has been gifted with a King Kong statue worth $200,000.

The 45-year-old rapper was due to perform a DJ set at Ora -a nightclub in Miami Beach, Florida - when French artist Richard Orlinski arrived with the six-foot statue, according to the New York Post newspaper.

A witness told the publication: ''Three security guards had to drag it into Snoop's green room.''

The same insider also confirmed the hefty price tag to the publication.

It's unknown whether or not the statue made it to the home of the 'Drop It Like It's Hot' rapper finished his set and left the nightclub.

The show at the Ora nightclub comes after the 'Young, Wild & Free' hitmaker wrapped his 'Puff Puff Pass Tour part 2' earlier this month, which resurrected the special run of gigs he played in 15 years ago 2001.

Snoop enlisted the help of several associates to help him along the way, including Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, Tha Dogg Pound, DJ Quick, the Pomona City Movement and the LBC Movement.

The star announced the 'Puff Puff Pass Tour Part 2' on his Instagram account in October by sharing an image of the schedule and adding the caption: ''The Puff Puff Pass Tour Part 2 with Snoop Dogg, Bone Thugs, Warren G, DJ Quik & The Dogg Pound!! Featuring Pomona City Movement & LBC Movement! ON SALE NOW!!! Special Meet & Greet Packages at www.puffpuffpasstour.com (sic)''

The tour featured 10 dates in North America throughout this month, and wrapped on December 15 with a show in Billings, Montana.

It comes after the star admitted last month he wants to do a ''joint tour'' with the likes of Dr. Dre, Kendrick Lamar and Eminem.

He said: ''I think [a joint tour] makes sense more than anything. A Snoop-Dre album would be amazing, but a tour even more, because we have legendary music the world has yet to see us perform globally. I'm pretty sure he wants to do it. He just wants the team in place. Kendrick Lamar, Eminem, Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre - that's the dream team for him.''