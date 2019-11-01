Snoop Dogg wants a ''minority clause'' inserted into proposed legislation legalising marijuana.
The 48-year-old rapper insists ''certain rules'' need to be added to proposals that would make the drug legal so that it doesn't favour those ''with money'', seemingly in reference to the fact the current legal cannabis industry is dominated by wealthier white people following decades of working class people of colour being largely hit by prosecutions over the drug.
Speaking during a recent Revolt Summit panel in Los Angeles, the New York Post newspaper's Page Six column reports Snoop said: ''I think there should be some sort of minority clause, the way that they do in sports with the NBA and the NFL, where they make certain rules where the minority has to get the first dibs.
''Like, you gotta be somebody of color or somebody from that community to get first in action and then the rest of you motherf***ers with money get action. Because it shouldn't be based on no money.''
The 'Drop It Like It's Hot' hitmaker recently revealed he has a member of staff on his team who he pays between $40,000 to $50,000 each year just to prepare his marijuana joints for him.
He said: ''That motherf***er's timing is impeccable. That's his J-O-B, his occupation. On his resume, it says, 'Ehat do you do? I'm a blunt roller. P-B-R, professional blunt roller.''
Comedian Seth Rogen added: ''He knows how to gauge the look on somebody's face when it seems like they want a blunt, and if they do, he gives you one.
''There's been like 40 minutes where I'm like, 'I'm just watching this guy and I'm just going to see what is going on here'. As someone who smokes a lot of weed, it's f**king fascinating.
''Honestly, the amount of time I spend rolling joints, it might be worth my while financially to hire someone to do that.''
Snoop also revealed that perks of the job include getting to smoke the drugs he rolls, going on tour with the rapper and getting to keep some free items, such as clothing, which he receives from various companies.
