Snoop Dogg has announced a UK and Ireland tour for April 2020.

The 'Drop It Like It's Hot' rapper released his 17th studio album 'I Wanna Thank Me' in August and he plans to support the record with a number of dates this side of the pond, kicking off on April 9 at Dublin's 3Arena and concluding at Birmingham Arena on April 16.

The 47-year-old hip-hop legend will be joined by a number of his peers, Warren G, Tha Dogg Pound, Obie Trice and D12, at the shows.

'I Wanna Thank Me' was released to celebrate Snoop's much-lauded 25-year career and was accompanied with a documentary of the same name.

Meanwhile, the 'Gin and Juice' hitmaker - who was inducted into the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2018 - recently spoke about how he feels like he's ''always filling a void'' in the music industry.

He explained: ''It's like I'm always filling a void.

''When I make music, I feel like it's needed because there's nothing like it that's already out.''

The chart-topping icon also admitted his place in the landscape of rap music has changed over the years, conceding he's not ''that young, fly rapper no more''.

Speaking about the record, he added: ''With this particular project, I was thinking to myself, 'Where do I fit in the rap game?' I ain't that young, fly rapper no more. I'm like a great uncle to a lot of these rappers now.

''They're sending me songs and trying to be a part of this too - so I've got to welcome that because they're the future.

''They're the ones who control the game right now. And for them to want to do records with me keeps me relevant, keeps me still in the realm when young kids hear my voice instead of 'Who is that old-ass man rapping?! He needs to sit down somewhere with a cane, rest in peace.' Hell no to the no no no!''

Tickets for the tour go on general sale on Friday (04.10.19) from nvite.com/community/snoopdogg

Snoop Dogg's 2020 UK tour dates are:

April 9, Dublin, 3Arena

April 10, Belfast, SSE Arena

April 12, Manchester, Manchester Arena

April 14, Leeds, First Direct Arena

April 15, London, The O2

April 16, Birmingham, Birmingham Arena