Snoop Dogg has announced his 16th studio album, 'Make America Crip Again'.

The 46-year-old rapper has released audio of the title track which references his on-going feud with US President Donald Trump, who has previously hit out at the star on Twitter.

In the song, Snoop raps: ''The president said he wants to make America great again. F**k that shit, we gon' make America Crip again.

''Don't pretend like I'm with that bulls**t your president been tweetin' (sic)''

Explaining his album title, Snoop told CNN: ''Certain people feel like we should make America 'great again,' but that time they're referring to always takes me back to separation and segregation, so I'd rather make America Crip again.

''What I mean by that is, in my lifetime, that's when young black men in impoverished areas organized to help their communities and to take care of their own because society basically left them for dead.''

Trump hit out at Snoop's ''failing career'' on Twitter in March after the rapper pulled out a gun on a man pretending to be the US President in his music video for tune 'BADBADNOTGOOD'.

The politician tweeted: ''Can you imagine what the outcry would be if Snoop Dogg, failing career and all, had aimed and fired the gun at President Obama? Jail time! (sic)''

His lawyer, Michael Cohen, said at the time: ''It's totally disgraceful. Snoop owes the president an apology. There's absolutely nothing funny about an assassination attempt on a president, and I'm really shocked at him, because I thought he was better than that.''

'Make America Crip Again' - which is slated for an October 27 release - is a follow up to his 15th studio album 'Neva Left', which Snoop dropped in May this year.