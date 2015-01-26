Artist:
Song title: Being Beige
Time: 03:44
Year: 2015
Genre(s): Pop

Smashing Pumpkins released 'Being Beige', the first single from their recently released ninth studio album, on 20th October 2014. The album, 'Monuments to an Elegy', was released on 5th December 2014, with a music video for 'Being Beige' following.

