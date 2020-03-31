The Smashing Pumpkins have postponed the 'Rock Invasion 2 Tour' due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Billy Corgan and co were set to embark on their second run of dates since the 1993 jaunt across North America this spring, kicking off on May 23, but they have now delayed the dates until October, with the shows now set to begin on October 6 at Greensboro's Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts.

In a statement to fans posted on their social media pages, the alt-rockers announced: ''Out of an abundance of caution for our great fans and crew, we must reschedule our upcoming 'Rock Invasion 2 Tour' to October.

''Please hold on to your tickets, as they will be honored at the new dates.

''We hope you are all staying safe out there. (sic)''

They signed off the message: ''With love, SP Family.''

In the original statement about the shows, Billy teased: ''It's been a good while since we've played a straight up, bare knuckle rock and roll show; one that avoids little in the way of raw power.

''So note: this tour won't be for those faint of heart, and will certainly echo the dynamic modes in which we built our live reputation.''

Live Nation also said they will be playing ''a heavier rock set of songs spanning the band's entire catalogue.''

Billy is set to be joined by Jimmy Chamberlin, James Iha, and Jeff Schroeder alongside bassist Jack Bates.

Meanwhile, the group recently revealed their plans to release a double LP this year.

Billy described the untitled release as the group's first ''real'' record with the original line-up since 2000's 'Machina', even though they released 'Shiny and Oh So Bright, Vol. 1 / LP: No Past. No Future. No Sun' two years ago.

He said: ''In many ways, this is the first real album (since the reunion) where we've hunkered down and made a classic, 'Let's throw it all at the wall and see what happens' type of Pumpkins record.

''I've been working on it for over a year.

''It currently is at 21 songs, and we're going to release it as a double this year.''

The 'Tonight Tonight' hitmaker teased that their new tunes have ''a greater conceptual'' theme and admitted he's been excited by their studio sessions as he and his bandmates have returned to being risk-takers.

He continued: ''This is the first album since the album that came out in 2000, 'Machina', where me, James and Jimmy worked on something for a very long time.

''It's got a greater conceptual base, and it's probably a wider swath of music.

''The last one was kind of like, 'Let's just jump in, record some stuff real fast, and let it be what it is' ... so I'm excited about this, because we're kind of back in the lane of taking a risk, and trying to bring something new to the table, as opposed to just aping what we're known for. ''

Head to smashingpumpkins.com for the list of rescheduled dates.