Three-quarters of The Smashing Pumpkins' classic line-up are to tour North America this summer.

The popular rock band have confirmed they are to hit the road later this year, with Billy Corgan, James Iha and Jimmy Chamberlin all committing to their first shows together since 2000.

However, the group's original bassist, D'Arcy Wretzky, will not join them for the tour, which starts on July 12 in Glendale, Arizona.

Of the upcoming run - which ends on September 7 - Billy said: ''This show and staging will be unlike any we've ever done, and will feature a set unlike any we've ever played.

''For if this is a chance at a new beginning, we plan on ushering it in with a real bang.''

Tickets for the tour, which coincides with the 30th anniversary of the band's formation, will go on sale on February 23.

News of the band's reunion tour won't have come as a huge surprise to their fans, after Billy teased a comeback on Instagram in January.

In the post, Billy revealed he was in the studio working with James, Jimmy and legendary music producer Rick Rubin, who has also worked with the likes of Adele and Jay-Z.

Subsequently, a countdown clock appeared on the Pumpkins' website, prompting speculation that another tour was on the horizon.

But excitement surrounding the band's return has been somewhat blunted by a dispute between the three returning members and D'Arcy, who has accused them of excluding her from the comeback.

The band recently hit back in a statement of their own, saying: ''Ms. Wretzky has repeatedly been invited out to play with the group, participate in demo sessions, or at the very least, meet face-to-face, and in each and every instance she always deferred. We wish her all the best, and look forward to reconnecting with you all very soon.''

The announcement of the band's Shiny and Oh So Bright tour was accompanied by a video soundtracked to their single 'Today'.