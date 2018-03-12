Smashing Pumpkins are set to release two new EPs of original material.

Frontman Billy Corgan has reunited with guitarist and co-founder James Iha and drummer Jimmy Chamberlin and the original trio have been together in the studio together for the first time in 18 years.

The group - who are also joined in the band by Corgan's

long-term collaborator Jeff Schroeder, who joined the alternative rock band in 2007 - are now getting ready to unveil fresh music, and Corgan has teased it will be completed in a matter of days.

In a post on Instagram, Billy wrote: ''So almost all the musical side is done with 2 days to go, leaving background vocals and last minute touches/flourishes/drang.''

He added that the ''intended plan'' is to bring out the songs ''over two, four song EPs'', and revealed the first track could be out there for everyone to hear as soon as May this year.

He continued: ''For those who missed it, the 8 songs are as titled: 'Solara', 'Marchin' On', 'Travels', 'Seek and You Shall Destroy', 'With Sympathy', 'Knights of Malta', 'Silvery Sometimes (Ghosts)', and 'Alienation'.''

Corgan, 50, also hinted that they will be addressing controversy surrounding the line-up in an upcoming interview with the New York Times newspaper.

It comes after the band's original bassist D'Arcy Wretzky lashed out at Corgan and the reunion as a whole amidst a bitter row between the two parties.

Reflecting on when they started talking again in 2006, D'Arcy - who left the group after 11 years in 1999 - said: ''I just was so out of that world for the longest time, I wasn't aware of a lot of the crazy stuff, like he supports Trump. What? The shapeshifting thing, I honestly think he may have a brain tumor. He's always been insufferable.''

In a previous statement, the band argued that D'Arcy has ''always deferred'' when she was asked to reconnect.

A statement read: ''In reuniting The Smashing Pumpkins, the band's dedication remains to its fans and its music. To that, James Iha, Jimmy Chamberlin and William Corgan haven't played a show with D'arcy Wretzky for over 18 years.

''But it's not for a lack of trying. For despite reports, Ms. Wretzky has repeatedly been invited out to play with the group, participate in demo sessions, or at the very least, meet face-to-face, and in each and every instance, she always deferred.

''We wish her all the best, and look forward to reconnecting with you all very soon.''