Slipknot have been hard at work writing for their next album.

The 'Psychosocial' rockers have teased the possibility of their sixth LP being released in 2019, and now frontman Corey Taylor has revealed he has already started putting lyrics to music penned by the rest of the group.

He told Billboard magazine: ''The guys are writing tons of music and I've written lyrics to almost all of it.

''We're going to start trying to put together demos here and there with the time off that I have and really try to get ahead of the curve as far as what happens next.''

Although Corey, 44, admitted the masked band are still aiming to release the new record next year, he insisted he didn't want to put a timeline on it at this stage.

He added: ''I know that we're gonna try and put an album out next year - however, that is all speculation. The best way to make God laugh is to announce your plans out loud.

''So I'm just going with the flow. The plan right now is next year but that is a huge plan because we still haven't narrowed anything down, so we will definitely see what happens.''

Late last year, Corey's bandmate Shawn ''Clown'' Crahan suggested the LP could end up being their last.

Speaking on 'The Jasta Show' podcast, he said: ''I feel like this could be it for me. We're all getting older. I never like telling anyone like, 'Hey this is it!' Because I don't have to, f**k everyone. But like I've said, I've been reflecting and there's a lot of hard things that I could say about friends, brothers ... We're good, but it's a big world. I've done enough work, I've produced and done remixes and art and performed, I've done enough where while I was in it none of it was registered.''