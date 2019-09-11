Slipknot want to play 'We Are Not Your Kind' in full at a special ''club'' concert.

Corey Taylor and co knocked Ed Sheeran off the number one spot with the record last month so it comes as no surprise that they are keen to perform the follow-up to 2014's '.5: The Gray Chapter' in its entirety for fans.

Guitarist Jim Root told WMMR radio station: ''I don't know, man.

''I don't know if we're gonna [play] a [whole] record [live]. We did that with 'Iowa' at Knotfest, and it was cool -- it was a cool thing.

''But it might be cool to do ... We have been talking about maybe trying to find some way to play [the new Slipknot] album ['We Are Not Your Kind'] in its entirety -- from top to bottom.

''I would like to do that.

''I think that would be something really cool.

''And do it in a really toned down, stripped down, not big stage set, club atmosphere type of thing.

''I'd love to do something like that. And then maybe webcast it or something.''

Meanwhile, the band have another treat in store for their loyal following - who are known as Maggots - as they are set to release their unreleased 2008 LP 'Look Outside Your Window'.

Taylor recently teased it is more of a ''Radiohead vibe''.

He said: ''We've been trying to find a way to release those songs for God knows how long ... The stuff from 'Look Outside Your Window' is really, really -- I mean, there's no real way to describe it.

''It's experimental, but it's super vibey, super melodic. It's really good. It's hard to explain.

''There's something about those songs.

''They're very solemn, very energetic, very artistic. ''For people who are used to a certain way of Slipknot sounding, this doesn't sound anything like that. It's much more of a rock vibe.

''Honestly, it's much more of a Radiohead vibe, to be honest.''