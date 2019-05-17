Slipknot's upcoming sixth studio album is called 'We Are Not Your Kind'.

The heavy metal outfit have announced the hotly-anticipated record, which is produced by Greg Fidelman, will drop on August 9th, and guitarist Jim Root admitted the 'Wait and Bleed' hitmakers were keen to create a ''front to back'' album experience rather than just an array of singles.

He said: ''This is the most time we've had to write a record, and work stuff out together.

''One of my inspirations this time around was those artists that recorded full length albums - not just songs. While the industry is moving toward singles, Slipknot wanted to make an album experience, front to back.''

The band have also dropped the music video for new single 'Unsainted', which was directed by Slipknot percussionist Michael Shawn 'Clown' Crahan.

He added: ''These days the art we are making comes with the highest reward, because it's taken the most time.

''Almost four years to create this emotion and temperature, and the reward now is nothing short of salvation.''

Slipknot have revealed the 'We Are Not Your Kind' tracklisting, but it doesn't appear to feature recent single 'All Out Life', which they dropped last year.

The group are to appear on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' on Friday (17.05.19), on which they will perform 'Unsainted' and 'All Out Life' for the first time.

They tweeted: ''We are excited to share with you the next evolution of #Slipknot tomorrow night. Our two song performance on @JimmyKimmelLive will mark the live world premieres of ''Unsainted'' and ''All Out Life.'' Are you ready? (sic)''

Slipknot also unveiled their new masks earlier this week, and Shawn said his wife Chantel is not a huge fan of the designs.

He admitted she ''doesn't like the new masks'', adding: ''I'll just let the whole world know that. She's not feeling it at all.''

'We Are Not Your Kind' tracklisting:

1. Insert Coin

2. Unsainted

3. Birth Of The Cruel

4. Death Because Of Death

5. Nero Forte

6. Critical Darling

7. Liar's Funeral

8. Red Flag

9. What's Next

10. Spiders

11. Orphan

12. My Pain

13. Not Long For This World

14. Solway Firth