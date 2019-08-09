Slipknot have paid tribute to David Bowie on their first album in five years, 'We Are Not Your Kind'.

Corey Taylor and co's new record - the follow-up to 2014's '.5: The Gray Chapter' - features the track 'Spiders' and guitarist Jim Root has revealed how the song saw him play like Bowie's band member Adrian Belew on his 1979 LP 'Lodger'.

According to the Daily Star newspaper's Wired column, Jim said: ''It's my favourite song.

''I am a big fan of David Bowie, he was an exceptional artist so losing him really affected me.

''His last album, 'Blackstar', is an absolute masterpiece. Thinking about the way in which he turned his death into art it gives me chills.''

He added: ''My guitar solo was inspired by Adrian Belew's playing on David Bowie's 'Lodger'.''

Frontman Corey compared the process of making 'Spiders' to ''seasoning a stew'':

In an interview with loudwire.com, Corey said: ''The first song that made me feel like we were doing something different again was 'Spiders.'

''The core of it was recorded and then we kept adding elements to it.

''We had all these songs around it that we were tracking and finishing, but we were constantly still looking for the key to 'Spiders.'

''We were looking for the moments to add to it.

''It was almost like seasoning a stew.

''Too much and it doesn't work, just the right amount and it's damn near perfect.''

As well as 'Spiders', the track 'A Liar's Funeral' takes direct influence from the late 'Starman' hitmaker

Corey said: ''When you're going, go all the way. Basically, that was the approach we wanted to take for the whole album.

''For me, we had to have all these different kinds of elements that knit everything together.''