Slipknot's Shawn Crahan's daughter has tragically passed away aged 22.

The percussionist and co-founding member of the heavy metal band has taken to social media to reveal the sad news that his youngest daughter, Gabrielle, has died.

He wrote on Twitter: ''It is with a broken heart, and from a place of the deepest pain, that I have to inform all of you that my youngest daughter, Gabrielle, passed away yesterday - Saturday May 18th, 2019. She was 22 years old. Funeral arrangements will be forthcoming. My family and I ask that our privacy be respected moving forward. Thank you. Much love, clown.''

Fans have rushed to social media to send their well wishes to the family.

One wrote: ''Thoughts and prayers go out to Shawn Crahan and his family. Life is weird so please tell whoever you consider a loved one you love them!''

Whilst another added: ''Everyone keep Shawn Crahan, aka Clown, and his family in your hearts and minds today.''

A third shared: ''Keeping Shawn Crahan, aka ''Clown'' from Slipknot, and his family, in my thoughts today.''

A fourth fan wrote: ''My condolences to M. Shawn Crahan (Clown #6) and the Crahan family in their time of loss I will pray for you all. (sic)''

It is not known, at the time of writing, why Gabrielle passed away.