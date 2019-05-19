Slipknot's Shawn Crahan's daughter Gabrielle has tragically passed away at the age of 22.
Slipknot's Shawn Crahan's daughter has tragically passed away aged 22.
The percussionist and co-founding member of the heavy metal band has taken to social media to reveal the sad news that his youngest daughter, Gabrielle, has died.
He wrote on Twitter: ''It is with a broken heart, and from a place of the deepest pain, that I have to inform all of you that my youngest daughter, Gabrielle, passed away yesterday - Saturday May 18th, 2019. She was 22 years old. Funeral arrangements will be forthcoming. My family and I ask that our privacy be respected moving forward. Thank you. Much love, clown.''
Fans have rushed to social media to send their well wishes to the family.
One wrote: ''Thoughts and prayers go out to Shawn Crahan and his family. Life is weird so please tell whoever you consider a loved one you love them!''
Whilst another added: ''Everyone keep Shawn Crahan, aka Clown, and his family in your hearts and minds today.''
A third shared: ''Keeping Shawn Crahan, aka ''Clown'' from Slipknot, and his family, in my thoughts today.''
A fourth fan wrote: ''My condolences to M. Shawn Crahan (Clown #6) and the Crahan family in their time of loss I will pray for you all. (sic)''
It is not known, at the time of writing, why Gabrielle passed away.
Daughters in the current climate are stronger than ever following last year's You Won't Get What You Want.
Je t'aime Taylor Swift's latest video for her new single 'Me!' featuring Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco.
Rachel, Becky and Niopha; The Unthanks, 'Unaccompanied, As We Are'; returned to Kent in their latest incarnation to sing songs old and new in their...
An interview with Glasgow's up and coming popstars HYYTS.
The albums we loved most this month.
There's an idea behind remaking old movies that weren't that great in the first place:...