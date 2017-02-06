The former Slipknot drummer and his group had been scheduled to head across the Atlantic in March (17), but they have since had to push back the trip until the winter "due to circumstances beyond the band's control relating to the commercial release of new music".

Jordison adds, "The band and I feel horrible but I want to give fans what they deserve which is new music in conjunction with a world tour. We WILL tour Europe in November/December of 2017."

VIMIC, which Jordison formed in 2015 following his departure from Slipknot, will still go ahead with plans to play various summer festivals in North America and Europe.

The band's debut album, Open Your Omen, is set for release later this year (17).