Slipknot's new album is set to be ''evil'' and ''ridiculous''.

Corey Taylor has teased some details of the band's long-awaited new album, which is the follow-up to 2014's '.5: The Gray Chapter'.

Asked to describe the new record in one word, the singer replied: ''[It's] gonna be evil.''

Corey, 45, refused to reveal too many details about the new album - but he happily gave fans an idea of the tone they can expect.

He told The Des Moines Register: ''It's going to be ridiculous. Let's put it that way.''

Slipknot released the track 'All Out Life' in 2018 - which carried a strong a socio-political message.

Explaining the thought process behind the track, Corey said: ''(The song sets) the tone for getting people to stand up and go, 'We're not gonna allow this. We're not gonna allow people to run us down for religious beliefs, for the colour we are, for what we stand for. For who we chose to love.' All of these things.

''There's nobody doing it, man. Everybody's too worried about their pockets. Everybody's too worried about their paychecks.

''That was me, basically, drawing a line in the sand and going 'Guess what? You don't get to do this anymore.'''

Meanwhile, Corey also claimed that his troubles with alcohol abuse and divorce had inspired his writing.

He said: ''You could see it in my skin. You could see it in my eyes.

''That's basically the journey I'm going to take people on this album ... show them what happens to depression when you have no chemicals to fall back on. It's a pretty dark ride.''