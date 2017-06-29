Slipknot singer Corey Taylor thinks Chad Kroeger is a ''d***head''.

The 43-year-old musician has become embroiled in a war of words with Chad, 42, after the latter called Stone Sour, Corey's less well known rock band, ''Nickelback lite'' during an interview.

Asked about their feud by a Washington radio station, Corey said: ''I'm not talking about that d***head. Why do I give a s**t what Chad Kroeger says?

''I'll tell you what. This is how I figured it out ... Chad Kroeger is to rock what KFC is to chicken.

''Is that wrong? I feel like I'm not wrong. I'll still eat it, but I'm not gonna feel good about it. It tastes like the same thing.''

However, Corey has previously insisted that his animosity does not extend towards the other members of the Canadian rock group.

Speaking earlier this month, the singer explained that he has no problem with Ryan Peake, Mike Kroeger, and Daniel Adair.

He shared: ''Everybody else in that band I'm very, very cool with; I've hung out with them.

''It's just 'Face Like A Foot' who I can't really hang out with. He's got a face like a foot. Am I wrong?''

Meanwhile, Corey revealed last year that he ''might step away from Slipknot'' if he ever feels like he's letting his bandmates down.

Asked if he'll ever retire, Corey said: ''I don't know if I would retire. I might step away from Slipknot at some point, just because the way the music is, and that sense of energy, I don't know if I could be able to do that into my 50s. And I would never want the band to feel like I was holding them back, because I just couldn't physically do it.

''So that means I wouldn't completely quit music; I would probably just step away from Slipknot.''