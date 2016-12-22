O'Morrison, an actor and playwright who was a member of Orson Welles' legendary Mercury Theater company, passed away on 11 December (16) in a facility for the elderly in Lynnwood, Washington, his cousin Jim Davidson has confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter.

As a sought after character actor, O'Morrison also appeared in boxing films The Set-Up and The Golden Gloves Story, as well as playing the role of Cliff Reed, the father of Meg Ryan's character Annie Reed in Sleepless In Seattle.

The 1993 romantic comedy, which starred Ryan opposite Tom Hanks, was a global box office smash hit, earning more than $225 million (£182 million) in cinemas around the world.

In the 1950s, O'Morrison was a sought after TV star and played the title character in the crime series Charlie Wild, Private Detective.

The Missouri native was also an accomplished stage actor and playwright, with scripts he had published or produced including The Long War, A Party for Lovers, The Morgan Yard, Ladyhouse Blues and Dark Ages.

He also served as an artist in residence at numerous U.S. colleges and universities.

O'Morrison is survived by his wife, Linda.