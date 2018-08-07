Slash has revealed ''everybody'' wants to work on a new GUNS N' ROSES album.

The iconic guitarist - who is recognisable for his trademark top hat and long black hair - has teased the possibility of the group working on their first batch of original material since reuniting with their 'classic' lineup.

Opening up on the chances of a new record, the star told Eddie Trunk on his Sirius XM show Trunk Nation. ''It's been talked about. I think everybody wants to do it, and we'll just see what happens. We've been busy doing this running around the planet.''

Together with Duff McKagan, Richard Fortus, Dizzy Reed and Frank Ferrer, Slash has been on the road with frontman Axl Rose for the huge 'Not In This Lifetime' world tour, which is still ongoing.

The legendary rockers have not released an LP featuring founding members Slash or McKagan since 'The Spaghetti Incident' in 1993, with the musicians leaving in 1996 and 1997 respectively.

Although Guns N' Roses did continue with Rose at the helm, the long awaited release of 'Chinese Democracy' in 2008 marks the only new album the band has brought out in the last 25 years.

However, they did unveil an anniversary reissue of their 1987 debut collection 'Appetite For Destruction' earlier this year, featuring classic tracks such as 'Welcome To The Jungle', 'Paradise City' and 'Sweet Child o' Mine'.

In June, the classic lineup took to the stage at Download Festival, where it's reported they earned £5 million for their headline performance, which believed to be the biggest amount promoter and organiser Andy Copping has ever handed out to a band for the event.

A source told the Daily Mirror newspaper: ''He paid Guns £5 million for the set and that's the most he's ever done.''

On top of the whopping figure, the band reportedly enjoyed home comforts from their very own backstage area the size of a football pitch, and they left the site swiftly after their performance in a helicopter.