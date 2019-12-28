Slash believes Metallica's 'Garage Days' is one of the best cover records ''of all time''.
The 54-year-old musician has hailed the band's version of 'Garage Days' whilst discussing Guns N' Roses' 1993 covers album 'The Spaghetti Incident?'.
Slash told the radio station 95.5 KLOS: ''Just being able to do an interpretation of a song that you really like [is really cool].
''Some cover records are better than others. But the ones where the artist really relates to the original material and it becomes part of their personality when they re-record it, I think that's really cool.
''I thought 'Garage Days' from Metallica was one of the best cover records of all time. It was great.''
Slash - whose real name is Saul Hudson - also recalled the creative and production process behind 'The Spaghetti Incident?'.
Discussing how they picked specific tracks for the album, Slash explained: ''Duff [McKagan] picked a couple. 'Since I Don't Have You', I remember [Axl Rose] had brought it up, and I'd always loved that song, so I was, like, 'Yeah, that'd be a great song to do.'
''I think 'Hair Of The Dog' was one of the ones that he and I both wanted to do. But, yeah, everybody sort of threw ideas in the hat.''
Of the recording process, Slash added: ''It was a hell of a lot of fun.
''It was very spontaneous and it was recorded in different studios around - well, some stuff was in the States; I think we recorded some stuff in, I wanna say Canada - don't quote me on that.
''But I know that there were different studios, different locations while we were on the road.''
