Slash has described Axl Rose as ''so professional'' since Guns N' Roses reformed in 2016.

The iconic 'Welcome to the Jungle' rockers - whose current 'classic' lineup is completed by Duff McKagan, Richard Fortus, Dizzy Reed and Frank Ferrer - are currently playing around the world on the 'Not In This Lifetime' tour, and the guitarist revealed the sometimes controversial front man has his head in the game.

Speaking about Rose's punctuality - which had been an issue with fans over the years before the reunion - he told The Times: ''There was a rumour going round that we gave him an ultimatum, but actually Axl showed up on time from rehearsals onwards.

''It's a trip for me because we had a lot of issues with that back in the Nineties, but he came in so professional and in great spirits, even after he broke his foot and did the first two shows in a chair.''

The future of the band appears to be left open at this stage, with Slash, 53, explaining that overcoming his ''bulls**t with Axl, 56, has left them in an unexpected position.

He said: ''There's not a lot for me to say about it except that it's been a huge f**in' weight off my shoulders. As soon as we started the rehearsals Axl and I got past a couple of decades' worth of bulls**t, and found the camaraderie again.

''It was only meant to be two shows and a couple of warm-up gigs. Now we're touring the world.''

His comments come after the star hinted at the possibility of the band working on new material.

Opening up on the chances of a new record, the star told Eddie Trunk on his Sirius XM show Trunk Nation. ''It's been talked about. I think everybody wants to do it, and we'll just see what happens. We've been busy doing this running around the planet.''