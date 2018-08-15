Slash is keeping tight-lipped about the prospect of new music from GUNS N' ROSES.

The 53-year-old guitar slayer recently teased the chances of a new record, but now he's refused to comment as to whether the heavy metal band's frontman Axl Rose has sent him new songs to approve.

In an interview with Rolling Stone magazine he was asked if himself and guitarist Duff Mckagan will be recording parts on any new songs, to which he replied: ''I think probably the best way to look at is, if something happens, then it happens. There you go.''

Asked if the 'Sweet Child O' Mine' singer performed the tracks to him, he coyly added: ''Yeah. You know what? I'm not lighting that fuse.''

The 'Civil War' rockers - also comprised of Richard Fortus and Dizzy Reed - are currently on their 'Not In This Lifetime World Tour', but the future of the band appears to be left open at this stage, with Slash explaining that overcoming his ''bulls**t with Axl, 56, has left them in an unexpected position.

He admitted recently: ''There's not a lot for me to say about it except that it's been a huge f**in' weight off my shoulders. As soon as we started the rehearsals Axl and I got past a couple of decades' worth of bulls**t, and found the camaraderie again.

''It was only meant to be two shows and a couple of warm-up gigs. Now we're touring the world.''

Teasing the possibility of a new record, Slash said: ''It's been talked about. I think everybody wants to do it, and we'll just see what happens. We've been busy doing this running around the planet.''

Guns N' Roses' last record was 2008's 'Chinese Democracy'.