Slash admits GUNS N' ROSES are ''not really sure'' how to release new music because of the ''nature of the industry''.

The legendary guitarist says ''stuff is happening'' about the band making a new album - which will be their first since 2008's 'Chinese Democracy' - and there is material and ''there's recording'', but the US rockers are unsure what the next step is for the time being.

He said: ''There's been no definitive answer on anything and I'll just keep keep to that. Stuff is happening, but there are no specifics. More than anything, it's because of the nature of the industry right now.

''It's just like, how do you want to do this? I mean there's material and there's recording and there's s**t going on, but we're not really sure what we're doing with it right now.''

Slash admits some have suggested they go ''old school'' when they make their new record.

Speaking to Guitar.com, he added: ''There's a handful people who said, 'Yeah, make a record and go old school.'

''And there's a handful of people that are like, 'We don't even know what buying a record is any more.' ''

His comments come just days after Guns guitarist Richard Fortus said he hopes the band will drop new music in 2020.

He said: ''We love bringing new songs in. We always rehearse stuff up. It's just a matter of everyone sort of feeling comfortable to integrate it into the show. I hope that we have new music out this coming year.''

The 'Paradise City' hitmakers are set to embark on a European tour, and Richard can't wait to return to Europe and South America.

He added: ''I'm excited to go back to South America in March, then we'll be in Europe in the summer.

''And doing the festivals in Europe is always a lot of fun because you get to see lots of great bands and friends that you don't normally see.''