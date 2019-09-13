Slash has confirmed GUNS N' ROSES are planning to release a full album rather than a spate of standalone singles.

While it is known the 'Welcome to the Jungle' hitmakers have been working on new material, the legendary guitarist has admitted the US rockers are aiming to drop a full record of new tunes, but admits there is ''no formula'' for releasing new music nowadays.

He said: ''I think at the end of the day, everybody wants to have a full album released. I don't think that's really changed all that much.

''But there's a different way of putting stuff out initially nowadays more so than ... I mean, there's always been the single, but now you sort of look at that preliminary release a little bit differently now. All things considered, it's like the Wild West out there; there is no formula for any of it.

''I haven't seen any routine kind of thing that works. I mean, you can do any one of a million different things to releasing a record. But at the end of the day, I think that we will ultimately release a full album.''

Slash is ''really excited'' about the new material, and says the songwriting process has involved everyone when they are in town together.

Speaking on SiriusXM's 'Trunk Nation', he added: ''We're just doing this one run [of shows] in the States and a couple of dates in Mexico end of this month into November. And so that's it for GUNS for now. And I think we have something coming up in March as far as touring is concerned. Obviously, everybody knows that we're working on new material, which is really exciting, and so, that's really primarily what the focus is.

''Everybody has been sort of, like, when we're in town, working on it. And then when we're out of town, obviously not. So it's been that kind of thing.''

In May, Slash confirmed Guns N' Roses were yet to enter the studio together, but said they plan to do so ''in the fall''.