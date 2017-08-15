Slash has been made Gibson's first-ever Global Brand Ambassador.

The GUNS N' ROSES guitarist will get to work with the guitar makers on the classic Gibson Custom, Gibson and Epiphone.

New product details and exclusive content are expected to be announced later this month.

Slash said: ''It's an honour to be Gibson's first Global Brand Ambassador.

''I've been working with Gibson since the early days of my professional career and playing Gibson guitars since before that.

''I'm proud of the creative relationship we've developed over the years.''

The Slash Appetite Les Paul has provided the riffs of the American rock group's biggest hits, including 'Sweet Child O' Mine', 'Paradise City' and 'Welcome to the Jungle', meaning the partnership is more than fitting.

Henry Juszkiewicz, chairman and CEO of Gibson Brands, commented: ''We are thrilled to recognise Slash as Gibson's first Global Brand Ambassador.

''Slash embodies the characteristics of creativity, passion and excellence that are so closely aligned with Gibson and we are very proud of the friendship and mutual success we have shared together for over 30 years.

''We are also very excited about the future products we will be announcing soon.''

Over the past 30 years, the 52-year-old rocker has collaborated closely with Gibson and the company's CEO, on several projects including product development, marketing, live events and supporting charitable initiatives with the Gibson Foundation.