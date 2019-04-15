Slash says GUNS N' ROSES will start work on their new album in ''the fall''.

The 'Welcome to the Jungle' group's guitarist has revealed the band - which is currently comprised of himself, Axl Rose, Duff Mckagan, Richard Fortus, Dizzy Reed and drummer Frank Ferrer - are yet to enter the studio, but he is planning on putting aside some time to solely to work on the original line-up's first record since 1993's 'The Spaghetti Incident?'.

Asked where they are at in regards to a new record, Slash replied: ''I wouldn't say we've really sat down and had those sessions yet.''

In an interview with BelfastLive, the 53-year-old rock legend, who is also touring and planning to pen new material for his other band, Slash featuring Myles Kennedy and The Conspirators, continued: ''The Conspirators are finishing up in mid-August and then Guns is going out in late September/October, so in the fall.

''But at the same time, we're focused on working towards this new record that everybody's been asking about. So start focusing on that in earnest. And that's it.

''I'm not thinking about anything else while that is going on. That's really the main focus.

''By the time the Conspirators tour is done, I will have written enough material for the next Conspirators record that whenever that break comes up with Guns N' Roses we can go on to do that.

''We'll just juggle all this stuff, schedules permitting.''

The 'Sweet Child O' Mine' hitmaker admitted that he is clueless when it comes to what the record will sound like.

He confessed: ''I have no f***ing idea. I really couldn't tell you. It's like anything else - you don't know what it is until it's done.''

Slash' album update comes after bassist Duff confirmed the record is ''real'' but the band want to surprise their fans, whilst he admitted they won't be tied down to any kind of schedule.

He said: ''Oh, it's real, but the fun part and the cool part about Guns N' Roses is we don't really talk about it, and what happens next just happens.

''It's never been that band that there's a direct schedule of how we do things. I've heard some magnificent stuff that Axl has, really cool stuff he's been working on.

''So I'm excited about the possibilities with that, of course. I don't mean to get anybody rabid. Our day will happen when it happens, that's for sure.''