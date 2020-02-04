Guns N' Roses have added a North American leg to their extensive 2020 tour.

The 'Welcome to the Jungle' rockers already have plans to travel across Central and South America in March, and throughout Europe in May, but they've now also announced plans to head back to home soil for a string of dates in North America, which will take place in July.

According to the Guns N' Roses website, the band will kick off their US tour with a set at Summerfest in Milwaukee on July 4, before embarking on a series of stadium shows in 18 different cities.

Guns N' Roses will play in Philadelphia, Detroit, Toronto, Washington, East Rutherford, Boston, Minneapolis, Chicago, Commerce City, Seattle, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Atlanta, Tampa, Arlington, Indianapolis, Fargo, and Missoula throughout July and August.

Tickets for the new shows will go on sale on Friday (07.02.20) at midday local time, while pre-sale tickets went on sale on Tuesday (04.02.20).

Meanwhile, the band's guitarist Slash recently confirmed ''stuff is happening'' with regards to making a new album - which will be their first since 2008's 'Chinese Democracy' - but admitted they are ''not really sure'' how to release new music because of the ''nature of the industry''.

He said: ''There's been no definitive answer on anything and I'll just keep keep to that. Stuff is happening, but there are no specifics. More than anything, it's because of the nature of the industry right now.

''It's just like, how do you want to do this? I mean there's material and there's recording and there's s**t going on, but we're not really sure what we're doing with it right now.''

Slash admits some have suggested they go ''old school'' when they make their new record.

He added: ''There's a handful people who said, 'Yeah, make a record and go old school.'

''And there's a handful of people that are like, 'We don't even know what buying a record is any more.' ''